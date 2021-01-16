Afghanistan Unveils Postage Stamps to Commemorate Doctor Nakamura

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The government of Afghanistan has issued commemorative postage stamps bearing the image of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura.

The stamp was unveiled at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul on Thursday.

Valued at 300 afghanis, or about 400 yen, the stamp features a photograph of Nakamura and words applauding his humanitarian aid efforts in the country.

Nakamura was shot dead in December 2019 while working on aid efforts as the local representative of Japanese humanitarian aid group Peshawar-kai. The doctor, who was 73 at the time of the shooting, had engaged in medical support and desert-greening programs.

Fazel Mahmood Fazly, a senior official from the office of the Afghan president, lauded Nakamura's challenging efforts to raise the standard of living in the country at the ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]