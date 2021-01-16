Tokyo Police to Test All Suspects for Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police plan to conduct polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus for all arrested suspects before their are placed in detention facilities.

The move, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in such facilities through infected but asymptomatic suspects, is the first such program among police departments nationwide, Metropolitan Police Department sources said Friday.

The initiative will begin as early as next week.

According to the MPD section in charge of detention facilities, suspects will be asked to supply saliva samples with straws, which will be used to check for infections using equipment at MPD headquarters.

Suspects who test positive will be examined again at a medical institution, and those confirmed to be infected will be hospitalized or detained in an isolated facility for coronavirus patients in consideration of their health status and the severity of their alleged crimes.

