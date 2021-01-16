Kansai Electric Restarts Oi N-Plant No. 4 Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> restarted the No. 4 reactor at its Oi nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Friday night.

The reactor is expected to resume power generation and transmission Sunday after reaching criticality, or a self-sustained nuclear chain reaction, Saturday morning.

Kansai Electric had halted the 1.18-million-kilowatt reactor Nov. 3 last year for a routine inspection, experiencing the total absence of active reactors for the first time in three and a half years.

The reactor is expected to become fully operational in mid-February this year after a warm-up.

