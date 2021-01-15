Victims Remembered 5 Years after Karuizawa Bus Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families and other mourners Friday visited a monument for victims of a fatal bus crash in the central Japan resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, five years ago.

"Without the accident, my son would be leading an ordinary life," said Yoshihiko Oya, 55, who lost his 19-year-old son, Rikuto.

"I want the bus industry not to cut costs for safety," the father said after offering flowers at the monument.

In the small hours of Jan. 15, 2016, the bus fell from a roadside hill after traveling down a mountain road at a speed far over the legal limit, killing 13 university students aboard and two bus crew members and injuring 26 people.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to indict officials of the bus operator, ESP, including president Misaku Takahashi, 59. Police sent papers on the officials to the prosecutors in 2017.

