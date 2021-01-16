New University Entrance Exam Begins in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new unified university entrance examinations began at 681 venues nationwide on Saturday, with some 530,000 applicants taking the test despite a coronavirus state of emergency covering 11 prefectures.

In the two-day exam, which replaces the National Center Test for University Admissions, the subjects of Japanese, foreign languages including English listening, and geography, history and civics will be covered on the first day, while mathematics and science will be covered on the second day on Sunday.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, the exam for 73 applicants at Wakkanai Hokusei Gakuen University in Wakkanai in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido will be postponed due to a blizzard warning.

It is the first time that a full day of university entrance tests have been called off due to weather issues.

At the venues, infection prevention measures were implemented, such as requiring all test-takers to wear face masks and disinfect their hands.

