Kobe Online Broadcast Delivers Multilingual Coronavirus Info

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--An online broadcast station in the western Japan city of Kobe is delivering information about the novel coronavirus epidemic in multiple languages, in line with lessons learned from the Great Hanshin Earthquake 26 years ago.

When the major earthquake hit the region on Jan. 17, 1995, many foreigners who did not have a good command of Japanese were unable to receive necessary aid. Not wanting to repeat a similar tragedy, foreign residents have stood up to relay information such as government announcements and news in their mother tongues.

One such resident is Roxana Oshiro, a Peruvian of Japanese descent. Oshiro, 53, urged audiences of online broadcast station FMYY in Spanish to avoid situations that can raise infection risks in a broadcast last November.

FMYY, based in Kobe's Nagata district, was launched as a radio station in 1995 to deliver information to foreigners affected by the Great Hanshin Earthquake. It became an online broadcast station in 2016, and delivers information in multiple languages such as Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese and Tagalog.

Oshiro, a third-generation Japanese-Peruvian who came to Japan in 1991, appears on a Spanish broadcast show once a week. She delivers information on disaster preparation and visas, as well as conduct telephone interviews with doctors who are also foreigners of Japanese ancestry for the latest information on the coronavirus, to roughly 2,000 people tuning in for every show.

