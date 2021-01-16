COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Tops 50 Pct in 19 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--At least 50 pct of hospital beds that can maximally be available for COVID-19 patients were occupied in 19 of 47 prefectures in Japan as of Wednesday, the health ministry said Saturday.

The 19 prefectures are Fukushima, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Nagano, Aichi, Gifu, Mie, Shiga, Osaka, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Okinawa.

An occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher indicates that the coronavirus situation has reached Stage 4, the worst alert level suggesting an explosive spread of the virus and theoretically requiring a state of emergency.

The counting of prefectures took account of occupancy rates for beds set aside only for severely ill COVID-19 patients. If not, Kanagawa will be removed from the list.

The number of prefectures with an occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher grew by eight from a week before, with Tokyo topping the list, at 83.2 pct, followed by Hyogo, at 77.5 pct.

