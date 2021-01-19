Pandemic Casting Shadow over Tokyo Olympics Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Calls for canceling this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are growing, as coronavirus cases have been rising rapidly in many parts of Japan, six months before the opening ceremony for the Olympics.

In a parliamentary policy speech on Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that the government is committed to holding the Tokyo Games this summer.

But he has yet to present a roadmap to contain the coronavirus crisis. An increasing number of people, including members of Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have started taking a pessimistic view about the games.

A decision, due possibly in spring, on whether to hold the games looks certain to affect the fate of the Suga administration, pundits said.

