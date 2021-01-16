7,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--A total of 7,000 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the number of patients with severe symptoms increased by 31 from the previous day to a record high of 965.

The cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19 rose 48 to 4,481.

In Tokyo, 1,809 new infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count falling below 2,000 for the first time in two days.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 379, followed by 302 in their 30s, 294 in their 40s and 268 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older came to 318.

