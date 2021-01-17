Japan Lagging in Shift to Electric Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan is lagging behind other countries in making electric vehicles the norm, despite the government’s goal of phasing out gasoline-only vehicles.

Electric vehicles are apparently regarded as not easily accessible for Japanese consumers for a number of reasons--a lack of charging stations, expensiveness and some functional challenges.

Still, shifting to electric vehicles is necessary for Japan to achieve its decarbonization target, and domestic automakers are rolling out new non-gasoline models in a bid to stimulate demand.

Last year, the government hammered out a plan to stop selling new gasoline-only vehicles by the mid-2030s, meaning that new vehicle sales will be limited to zero-emission electric and fuel cell vehicles as well as gas-electric hybrid models.

Responding to the government’s call, Nissan Motor Co. <7201> will launch the Ariya, a new electric vehicle, this summer. Honda Motor Co. <7267> released its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Honda e, last year, while Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> fully revamped its Mirai fuel cell vehicle late last year for the first time in six years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]