New University Entrance Exam Begins in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The first day of Japan's new unified university entrance examinations was held at 681 venues nationwide on Saturday, with some 530,000 applicants taking the test despite a coronavirus state of emergency covering 11 prefectures.

In the two-day exam, which replaces the National Center Test for University Admissions, the subjects of Japanese, foreign languages including English listening, and geography, history and civics were covered on the first day, while mathematics and science will be covered on the second day on Sunday.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, the exam for 73 applicants at Wakkanai Hokusei Gakuen University in Wakkanai in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido was postponed due to a blizzard warning.

It is the first time that a full day of university entrance tests have been called off due to weather issues.

Separately, the start of exams for five students were delayed by up to 125 minutes at three venues due to mistakes by exam supervisors.

