Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Total Record 972 in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms as of Sunday increased by seven from the previous day to 972, hitting a record high for the 14th straight day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 1,592 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, the highest ever for any Sunday and exceeding 1,000 for the fifth straight day.

Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, reported a record 154 new infection cases.

Across the nation, 49 people died after being infected with the coronavirus, bringing the cumulative death toll to 4,538.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 362, followed by 315 in their 30s, 258 in their 40s and 213 in their 50s. Patients aged 65 or older stood at 250.

