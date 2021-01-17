Tokyo Reports 1,592 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,592 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure is the highest ever for any Sunday. The daily tally in the Japanese capital exceeded 1,000 for the fifth straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 362, followed by 315 in their 30s, 258 in their 40s and 213 in their 50s. Patients aged 65 or older stood at 250.

The number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo’s criteria, increased by two from the previous day to 138.

