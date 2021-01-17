New S. Korea Envoy Vows Efforts to Improve Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il pledged Sunday to make efforts to achieve the co-existence and co-prosperity of Japan and South Korea.

Noting that relations between the two countries are in the worst state since the 1965 diplomatic normalization, Kang said in an online meeting with Japanese media, "I will make efforts with a sense of responsibility on a mission to create future-oriented relations for co-existence and co-prosperity."

No signs of improvement are in sight for Japan-South Korea ties, which have deteriorated sharply over the issues of wartime labor and so-called comfort women, many of whom were forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Kang, 68, will start his duties on Friday as the third ambassador to Japan under the government of South Korean President Moo Jae-in.

In a meeting with Kang on Thursday, Moon expressed hope that the new ambassador will play a role in developing bilateral ties further.

