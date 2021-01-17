New Univ. Entrance Exam Ends in Japan amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two-day new unified university entrance examination ended on Sunday, with measures against the novel coronavirus, such as requiring all test-takers to wear face masks, implemented during a state of emergency covering 11 prefectures.

In the two-day exam, which replaced the National Center Test for University Admissions, mathematics and science tests took place on the second day on Sunday, after the subjects of Japanese, foreign languages and geography, history and civics were covered on Saturday.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, one test-taker in Tokyo was disqualified after repeatedly ignoring exam supervisors' instructions to cover the nose with the mask. Also, three were disqualified for cheating and other reasons.

Applicants for the exam totaled about 530,000, but the actual number of test-takers was smaller, with the largest number of some 470,000 taking English reading test.

Many questions examined students' ability to read and comprehend texts and data, by presenting them with a wide range of documents.

