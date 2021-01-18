Japan’s Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 330,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 331,271 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 41,779 from a week before.

The weekly count of new cases dropped for the first time in 16 weeks.

The death toll linked to the coronavirus was up by 458 at 4,538, with the pace of rise accelerating for the ninth consecutive week. Nearly 1,700 people were confirmed to have died due to the virus in the past month.

Among the country’s 47 prefectures, the number of cumulative infection cases is largest in Tokyo, at 85,470, up by 10,526, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 38,095, up by 3,642, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 33,187, up by 5,842.

Osaka saw the largest number of coronavirus deaths in the country for the first time, at 742, up by 69, surpassing Tokyo, where cumulative deaths came to 725, up by 40. Fatalities increased by 32 to 538 in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and by 38 to 356 in Kanagawa. Shimane, western Japan, is the only prefecture where no coronavirus death has been reported.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]