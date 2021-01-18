Asset Sale over Wartime Labor Issue Undesirable: Moon

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that selling assets seized from Japanese companies over the issue of wartime labor for cash would be undesirable for Japan-South Korea relations.

It was the first time for Moon to make a negative remark about moves to convert into cash the assets seized in line with South Korean court orders. Previously, he expressed his reluctance to intervene in legal procedures.

Before the possible sale of the seized assets, Tokyo and Seoul need to find a diplomatic solution, Moon told a press conference. But he added that it needs to be a solution that can be agreed to by plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits.

If the two countries' governments find a solution through dialogue, Seoul will make all-out efforts to persuade the plaintiffs and other people concerned, Moon said, expressing his confidence that his government will be able to settle the issue.

Moon admitted that he was a little perplexed about a Seoul Central District Court ruling Jan. 8 that ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to a group of former comfort women.

