Tokyo to Give Early Closure Relief Also to Big Companies

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Monday that she plans to expand the Japanese capital's cash relief for eateries and bars that close early to large operators as well.

The metropolitan government currently gives 60,000 yen per day per establishment to small and midsize operators that comply with its requests to shorten their operating hours amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The metropolitan government is expected to decide the expansion this week. Large operators are likely to receive the same amount as their smaller counterparts.

Over a week has passed since the central government put Tokyo and nearby prefectures under a second COVID-19 state of emergency. But the number of people moving around Tokyo remains higher than during the first emergency, imposed last spring.

"There are places where the flow of people has not been reduced," Koike told reporters. "We ask for further cooperation."

