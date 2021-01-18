Suga Shows Resolve to Overcome Virus Crisis in Policy Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga underlined his determination to overcome the novel coronavirus crisis in a policy speech before the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday.

Giving the speech at plenary meetings of both chambers of the Diet, Suga said the government will speedily submit legislation to revise a special measures law related to the fight against the coronavirus.

He also reiterated his eagerness to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, which have been postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Diet was convened for a 150-day ordinary session.

The proposed revision is aimed at boosting the effectiveness of measures to fight the virus crisis, including by introducing penalties for failures to follow authorities' requests for shorter business hours or temporary closures while mandating compensation for those complying with such requests.

