Japan Reports 4,921 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 4,921 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 1,204 in Tokyo.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms grew by one from the previous day to a record high of 973.

The cumulative death toll from the virus rose by 55 to 4,593.

Tokyo's new cases exceeded 1,000 for six days in a row. Monday's cases included 303 in their 20s, 206 in their 30s, 199 in their 40s and 200 in people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital grew by five to 143.

