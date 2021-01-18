Japan Skeptical about Moon's Remarks over Labor Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government took a skeptical stance Monday toward South Korean President Moon Jae-in's comments opposing the sale of assets seized from Japanese companies over the issue of wartime labor.

Many in the Japanese government are skeptical of Moon's ability to stick to his word. "Unless the South Korean side presents a solution, the situation will not change," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

Moon said Monday that the court-ordered effort to convert the assets into cash would be undesirable for Japan-South Korea relations. Previously, he expressed his reluctance to intervene in legal procedures.

Japanese officials are suspicious of Moon's change in tone. A senior Foreign Ministry official said, "We don't know his true intentions." Another said that "nothing has effectively changed from (Moon's) stance of avoiding intervention, as he didn't say 'stop the asset sale.'"

"It is important that he puts his words into action," an official at the prime minister's office said.

