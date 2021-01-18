Aso Stresses Need to Balance Economic Revival, Fiscal Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday that the government needs to work simultaneously on revitalizing the economy and promoting fiscal soundness at a time when its spending is growing due to novel coronavirus measures.

He showed the stance in a policy speech before the two chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, as the government submitted drafts of its fiscal 2021 regular budget and fiscal 2020 third supplementary budget to the Diet on the day.

Aso reiterated the government's determination to turn the country's primary budget balance to the black by fiscal 2025, stressing that the government will continue its spending reform drive.

On the regular budget for the year starting in April, Aso said that the government will do all it can to prevent a spread of the coronavirus while making efforts to tackle medium- to long-term challenges.

Citing measures to push digitalization and create a green society, Aso sought cooperation from both the ruling and opposition camps for an early enactment of the budget.

