Opposition Submits Bill to Give Medical Workers Bonuses Again

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese opposition parties have jointly introduced a bill to again provide medical and other workers with bonuses for their services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill calls for giving up to 200,000 yen, or about 1,930 dollars, to doctors, nurses and others responding to the pandemic at medical and welfare institutions.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives on Monday by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

The number of workers eligible for the proposed bonuses is estimated at about 2.45 million, while the bonuses are expected to total around 270 billion yen.

The fresh bonuses would be available to childcare center and nursery school staffs and pharmacists, in addition to those who received the previous such bonuses, which were paid by the government last year under its second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020.

