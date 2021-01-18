Kono Named Minister for Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he has appointed administrative reform minister Taro Kono to double as minister in charge of coronavirus vaccinations.

Suga told reporters that he has instructed Kono to oversee vaccinations.

"Vaccinations are a decisive factor in our fight against the epidemic," Suga said. "We will do our best to start by late February."

He said, "We will do all we can so that we can deliver safe and effective vaccines to everybody."

The prime minister said he has given Kono the additional portfolio given his accomplishments as administrative reform minister.

