Police Arrest Test-Taker Booted over Mask Etiquette

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A 49-year-old man who took Japan's new unified university entrance examination on Saturday was arrested for locking himself in a restroom stall at the test venue after being disqualified for ignoring repeated requests to wear his face mask properly, it was learned Tuesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested the man at the scene after he refused to get out of the stall, according to the MPD.

The man had been sitting the test at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology's Etchujima campus in Tokyo's Koto Ward on Saturday, the first day of the two-day unified exam.

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, test-takers were required to wear face masks as part of infection prevention measures. The man was given six warnings by exam proctors for leaving his nose uncovered by the mask. But he refused to comply, saying, among other things, "This is my way of wearing a mask," according to the police and the education ministry.

After being told that he would be disqualified in the exam because his action amounted to misbehavior, the man went to a restroom and shut himself in a stall. Police officers who went to the scene upon being informed of the incident arrested him as he refused to come out.

