Japan Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 103 new fatalities from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the first daily death toll of over 100.

The new deaths included 16 in Tokyo, 13 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 10 in Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms across the nation as of midnight Monday grew by 28 from a day before to 1,001, topping 1,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the 16th straight day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]