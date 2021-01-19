Railway Operators to End Daily Services Earlier in Tokyo Area from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-five railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area will move up their last train departure times by up to some 30 minutes from Wednesday following the declaration of a renewed state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The operators, including East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and Tokyo Metro Co., call for users to check in advance the departure times of the trains they take.

The companies will end their daily train services earlier in response to requests from the central government as well as the prefectural governments of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which are aiming to prevent the spread of the virus by curbing the flow of people.

The operators will move up their last trains until the end of the emergency period, currently set for Feb. 7.

JR East said that it is bringing forward last trains on a large scale for the first time, except for regular timetable revisions.

