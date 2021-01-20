Okinawa to Issue Own Coronavirus State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture has decided to issue its own emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus while planning to ask the central government to include the southernmost Japan prefecture in its new state of emergency related to the epidemic.

The local state of emergency, starting Wednesday, will be in place until Feb. 7, with the Okinawa prefectural government calling on residents to refrain from going out for nonessential reasons. The move was announced by Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Tuesday.

The central government's fresh state of emergency, slated to remain effective until Feb. 7, covers 11 of the country's 47 prefectures--Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, Tochigi, north of Tokyo, Aichi and Gifu in central Japan, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in western Japan, and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan.

Among other prefectures, Ibaraki, near Tochigi, Mie, adjacent to Aichi, and Kumamoto and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan have issued their own coronavirus emergency declarations. The southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki declared a state of emergency for the city of Nagasaki, the prefecture's capital, on Saturday.

"Medical resources in Okinawa, an island prefecture, are limited," Tamaki told a press conference, adding, "The local medical system is on the verge of collapse."

