U.S. Plans Full Review of N. Korea Policies: Blinken

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The United States plans a full review of its policies toward North Korea through consultations with Japan and South Korea, Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, said Tuesday.

In his confirmation hearing at the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Blinken, former deputy secretary of state, said, "I think one of the first things we would do...is to review the entire approach."

He said he will "look at what options we have and that can be effective in terms of increasing pressure on North Korea to come to the negotiating table, as well as what other diplomatic initiatives may be possible."

"But that starts with consulting closely with our allies and partners, particularly with South Korea and with Japan and others," Blinken said.

"We can revitalize our core alliances, force multipliers of our influence around the world," he said. "Together we are far better positioned to counter threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea and to stand up for democracy and human rights."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]