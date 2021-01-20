Chilean Suspect's Indictment Requested over Missing Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Besancon, France, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The French prosecution has requested an indictment of a Chilean man on charges of murdering a Japanese woman who went missing in Besancon, eastern France, in 2016.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Etienne Manteaux, a public prosecutor in Besancon, said he has asked a preliminary court judge to indict Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, a former boyfriend of the Japanese woman, Narumi Kurosaki, on murder charges.

If Zepeda is indicted, his trial will begin in autumn at the earliest.

In France, in serious crime cases, preliminary court judges, who are given wider authority than prosecutors, conduct investigations and decide whether to make indictments.

In Zepeda's case, the preliminary court judge is expected to decide whether to indict him by early February, according to Manteaux.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]