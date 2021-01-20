CDP Leader Calls for Full Measures to Contain Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano on Wednesday called for taking thorough measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, compared with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s goal of balancing efforts to support the economy and prevent infections.

Amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus infections, the country’s medical system is “already collapsing, rather than just under strain,” Edano claimed at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives.

The main opposition party’s leader criticized the Suga government’s response to the pandemic, including the declaration of a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures earlier this month, as “falling behind the curve.”

The government “should make a drastic shift to measures for the worst case scenario,” Edano stressed.

In a bid to support medical institutions, Edano demanded the government fully pay costs in advance for the hospitalization of infected people. He also called on the ruling coalition to support a bill jointly submitted by the CDP and three other opposition parties to provide bonuses to medical workers again.

