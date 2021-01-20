Suga Vows to Contain Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Wednesday to make every effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We'll contain this spread of infections no matter what, by taking strong measures such as shorter operating hours" at bars and restaurants, Suga said at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Vaccinations are "the decisive factor in our fight against the coronavirus," Suga said, referring to the government's plan to start the inoculation program by late February. "We're making all-out efforts to start as soon as possible."

He brushed aside criticism that the government was slow to declare a coronavirus state of emergency, saying that his government "figured out the everyday infection situation and made the decision."

The government declared the emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan. 7, a measure that was expanded to include seven other prefectures six days later.

