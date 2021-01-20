Japan COVID-19 Vaccine Age Requirement Likely to Be 16 or Older

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to set the age requirement for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. at 16 years or older, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato suggested Wednesday.

"Foreign countries are administering the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 16 and up, on the basis of data from clinical trials," Kato said at a press conference.

A senior government official said the government will consider making people aged 16 or older eligible for vaccinations.

The U.S. drug giant asked the health ministry to approve its vaccine against the novel coronavirus last December. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has since announced that Japan will start inoculating people from late February.

Kato said that the government "is not in a situation to announce a detailed schedule" for vaccinations for ordinary citizens aged below 65.

