Japan to Start Vaccinations for General Public in May

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering starting coronavirus vaccinations for the general public as early as late May, government and ruling party sources said Wednesday.

The government plans to offer free inoculations to all citizens, aiming to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that vaccinations will start by late February. Medical workers, elderly people aged 65 or older and those with underlying conditions will get priority.

The government plans to exclude those aged under 16 from the vaccination campaign. “Foreign countries are administering Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine to those aged 16 or older, on the basis of data from clinical trials,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

The U.S. drug giant last month asked the Japanese health ministry to approve the use of its vaccine in the country.

