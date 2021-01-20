Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Total 1,014 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan rose by 13 to 1,014 on Wednesday, marking a record high for the 17th consecutive day, the health ministry said.

The country confirmed 5,532 new coronavirus cases and 92 new fatalities from the virus. The new deaths included 12 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 10 in Tokyo.

Tokyo confirmed 1,274 new cases, the eighth straight day above 1,000. People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases by age, at 272, followed by 213 in their 30s and 211 in their 40s. There were 247 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

In the capital, the number of severely ill patients grew by five to a record 160.

Kagoshima and Wakayama prefectures marked record daily numbers of new cases, at 59 and 24, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]