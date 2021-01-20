Tokyo Reports 1,274 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,274 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count exceeding 1,000 for the eighth straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases by age, at 272, followed by 213 in their 30s and 211 in their 40s. Patients aged 65 or older came to 247.

The number of severely ill patients, under Tokyo's criteria, grew by five from the previous day to a record 160.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]