JR West to Furlough Workers Again

Osaka, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, said Wednesday that it will put employees on temporary leave throughout February.

About 27,500 employees, or over 90 pct of its total workforce, will be put on leave by turns.

JR West decided on its second company-wide furlough because of an expected drop in passengers after a fresh coronavirus state of emergency was declared in some prefectures including Osaka, western Japan.

Its first furlough ran from last May to July.

All employees excluding doctors and nurses at its Osaka General Hospital will be subject to the scheme, with about 1,000 workers put on leave per day.

