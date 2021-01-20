Visitors to Japan Dive to 22-Year Low in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a 22-year low in 2020 due to travel restrictions worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

The figure dived 87.1 pct from the previous year to 4,115,900, only about 10 pct of the government's goal of 40 million, according to the data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

A recovery is unlikely this year amid the pandemic, making it harder to achieve the government's goal of lifting the annual figure to 60 million by 2030.

In January 2020, the number of visitors to Japan was almost unchanged from a year before, at 2.66 million. The monthly figure had since started dropping, falling as low as 1,663 in May, the lowest level since statistics began in 1964.

Tourism demand remained frozen toward year-end, when the country mainly accepted technical intern trainees from abroad.

