JR East’s Haneda Airport Access Line to Open in FY 2029

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Wednesday that it has obtained transport ministry approval for its project to launch a new rail link between Tokyo’s city center and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

The Haneda airport access line, slated to open in fiscal 2029, will allow travel from the airport in Ota Ward in the Japanese capital to Tokyo Station in as short as 18 minutes, compared with 28 minutes or more at present, with passengers not needing to change trains, according to JR East.

The project is expected to cost about 300 billion yen in total. JR East plans to launch construction in fiscal 2022.

A new station will be constructed under the airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 buildings, which are used mainly for domestic flights.

A section stretching about 5 kilometers, including a tunnel, will be newly built while an existing freight train line will also be utilized for the airport access line.

