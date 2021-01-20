Japan to Receive Pfizer Vaccine for 72 M. People by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has concluded a formal contract with Pfizer Inc. to receive its COVID-19 vaccine for some 72 million people by the end of this year, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Previously, the government had made a basic agreement with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant to obtain the vaccine for 60 million people by the end of June.

Last month, Pfizer asked the ministry to give approval for use of the vaccine in Japan.

The company is expected to provide the ministry this month with data on clinical trials of the vaccine conducted in Japan.

The ministry is likely to give fast-track approval to the Pfizer vaccine as early as mid-February. Vaccinations are expected to start late next month, beginning with medical workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]