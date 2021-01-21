Britain to Shortly Apply for TPP Entry: Truss

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Britain will shortly submit a formal request to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said Wednesday.

In a speech delivered online, Truss also said, "We...are delighted that Japan is ready to welcome the U.K. into the fold, alongside other vibrant members such as Chile and New Zealand."

This year, Japan holds the presidency of the TPP Commission, the supreme decision-making body of the free trade framework.

Britain is expected to be the first country other than the inaugural members to apply for joining the TPP. China, South Korea and Thailand have also expressed their interest in becoming TPP members.

The TPP's "modern standards would play to the U.K.'s strengths as a global hub for services and technology trade," Truss said.

