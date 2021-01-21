Tokyo Court Supports Japan's Ban on Dual Nationality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday dismissed a claim that Japan's statutory ban on acquiring a foreign citizenship while maintaining Japanese nationality is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed against the Japanese government by eight people in their 30s to 80s. Under a provision of the nationality law, six of them were stripped of their Japanese nationality after obtaining foreign nationality for business and other reasons, including in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The lawsuit was the first in which the constitutionality of the law provision that Japanese people lose their Japanese nationality if they obtain a foreign citizenship at their own will was disputed, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer.

The plaintiffs argued that the law provision violates the Constitution, which guarantees the right of self-determination, freedom of expatriation and the principle of equality.

The six plaintiffs who have lost Japanese nationality demanded 550,000 yen in damages to each for emotional pain from the loss of Japanese nationality.

