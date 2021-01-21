Suga Hoping to Work Closely with Biden to Strengthen Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday he hopes to develop close ties with newly-inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden and work on further strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Suga also said work is under way to arrange a teleconference between him and Biden.

Suga lauded Biden's inaugural speech delivered on Wednesday, saying it was a very powerful address that called for national unity. The prime minister voiced his desire to cooperate with Biden's administration in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and tackling climate change.

Earlier on Thursday, Suga tweeted congratulations to Biden on his inauguration.

"Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values," Suga said on Twitter after congratulating the new president. "I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific."

