Paris 2024 Chief in Favor of Tokyo Games without Audience

London, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tony Estanguet, head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Paris Olympics, said Wednesday that it is better to hold the Tokyo Olympic Games behind closed doors rather than canceling the events, French media reported.

Estanguet's suggestion for holding the Tokyo Olympics without spectators came at a time when the resurgence of the new coronavirus is casting a shadow over the games this summer.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020, have been put off by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Estanguet said it would be regrettable for the Tokyo Games to be held without audience, but he pointed to the reality of needing to adapt to the current situation.

He also said he sees that it is difficult for the Tokyo organizing committee and related authorities to deal with the health crisis.

