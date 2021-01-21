Cats Use Silver Vine to Repel Mosquitoes: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--A study led by Japanese researchers has found that the main component of silver vine, which makes cats euphoric, is effective in repelling mosquitoes.

Felines, which hide in bushes to watch their prey, may have evolved to use silver vine, known in Japan as "matatabi," to protect themselves from mosquitoes, said a team including Iwate University professor Masao Miyazaki and Nagoya University professor Toshio Nishikawa.

Its study was published in the U.S. journal Science Advances on Thursday.

Silver vine belongs to the Actinidiaceae family, which includes kiwifruit. Catnip, a herb of the Lamiaceae family, is also known as a plant that cats love.

Previous studies had found that catnip's main component is nepetalactone, a chemical substance with an insect-repelling effect.

