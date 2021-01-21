U.N. Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty Coming into Force

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. treaty to ban the production, possession and use of nuclear weapons has started taking effect in countries that ratified it by October last year.

Among the 50 signatories, Kiribati and other island countries in the South Pacific became the first to see the nuclear weapons ban treaty coming into force on Friday, the day of effectuation in respective time zones.

The landmark international treaty was adopted in 2017 with support from 122 nations and regions at the initiative of nonnuclear weapons states frustrated with long-stalled disarmament talks. It met the requirement of having 50 member states as Honduras ratified it in late October.

But many doubt that the treaty can accelerate nuclear disarmament effectively, as it has no binding force against nonsignatory countries, including nuclear powers and countries relying on nuclear deterrence, such as Japan.

At a plenary session of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government "has no intention of joining" the treaty.

