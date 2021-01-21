Tokyo Court Denies State Responsibility over N-Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Thursday denied the responsibility of the Japanese government over the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

The high court revoked part of a lower court ruling that ordered the government to pay compensation to evacuees over the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Presiding Judge Akira Adachi said that the government "was unable to foresee the occurrence of the massive tsunami" that caused the accident, based on a long-term evaluation by a state panel.

The lawsuit involved 91 residents of the northeastern prefecture who sought 450 million yen in total damages from the government and TEPCO after the accident forced them to evacuate to Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, and elsewhere.

The high court ordered TEPCO to pay some 120 million yen in total to 90 plaintiffs. The plaintiffs plan to file an appeal.

