Japan Reports 5,668 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,668 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was unchanged from Wednesday at 1,014, according to the health ministry.

The death toll from the virus rose by 94 to 4,886. The new deaths included 19 in Osaka Prefecture and 10 in Hyogo Prefecture.

Tokyo had 1,471 new coronavirus cases, the ninth consecutive day above 1,000, sending its total cases above 90,000.

People in their 20s formed the largest group of new cases in the capital by age, at 300, followed by 241 in their 30s and 222 in their 50s. There were 290 new cases among people aged 65 or over.

