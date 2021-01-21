Japan Opposition Leaders Call for Cancellation, Postponement of Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's opposition leaders are increasingly calling on the government to cancel or put off again the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on Thursday, Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii urged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the summer games to focus its efforts on measures against the novel coronavirus crisis.

"What is the prime minister using as a basis to claim that it is possible to host the Tokyo Games?" Shii said.

He demanded cancellation of the games while citing the World Health Organization chief scientist's comment that herd immunity cannot be acquired through vaccinations within this year.

"It is becoming difficult to hold the games," said Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People.

