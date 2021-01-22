Japan to Urge Biden to Continue Indo-Pacific Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to call on the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to continue efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, an initiative led by the two countries to counter China’s maritime ambitions in the region.

The Japan-U.S. alliance is “the cornerstone of our nation’s diplomacy and security as well as the foundation of freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told parliament on Thursday. “We’ll build a closer relationship with President Biden to make Japan-U.S. ties stronger.”

Suga struck a similar tone in a Twitter post to Biden soon after his inauguration on Wednesday. “I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” he tweeted.

The Japanese leader aims to hold talks with Biden over the phone at an early date to discuss China and North Korea and to reaffirm their commitment to the Japan-U.S. alliance, sources familiar with the matter said.

In phone conversations with Suga in November, Biden said the United States is obliged to protect the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea under the bilateral security treaty.

